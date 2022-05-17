Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy along with party senior leaders participate in meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

May 17, 2022 10:11 IST

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

1. The Congress party has decided to organise farmers meeting in every village of the State from May 21. In the first phase, all the senior Congress leaders will cover 1200 villages. This is part of AICC Chintan Shivir decision to go for mass contact programme with the farmers. 2. The Education department appears to have put on hold the process of promotions of teachers for this year temporarily as the exercise is yet to begin. This is due to the creation of new zones by the Government. 3. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld an order of the State commission on payment of compensation to a complainant after twelve years. A dentist was directed to pay to the complainant ₹5 lakh for complications that developed in his facial paralysis owing to treatment by the former.