Top news developments in Telangana today

Key news developments from Telangana on April 21, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. A total area of 1.32 lakh acres, in 84 villages, is now free from development regulation after the State Government order to scrap GO 111. A high-level committee will be constituted to frame guidelines and detailed regulations for development of the areas that come under the catchment area of Twin reservoirs—Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

2. The ongoing agitation by a group of B. Tech and M. Tech students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, demanding that the ensuing end-semester exams be conducted in online mode, entered its fourth day on Thursday.

3. TPCC State President A. Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders will be visiting Warangal to oversee arrangements for the public meeting of Rahul Gandhi on May 6. A committee headed by former Minister K. Jana Reddy has been constituted to coordinate the arrangements for the two-day visit of Rahul Gandhi.

