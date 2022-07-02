Telangana: Narendra Modi arrives in Hyderabad  

KCR skips meeting Prime Minister yet again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Begumpet airport on Saturday to participate in the BJP’s two-day national executive meet.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on behalf of the State government received Mr. Modi. As scheduled earlier, the Telangana government had nominated only Mr. Yadav for the reception. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the tradition of receiving the Prime Minister yet again.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rao, along with his Cabinet colleagues, welcomed Yashwant Sinha, the Presidential candidate of the Opposition parties, at the same airport. He also accompanied Mr. Sinha to a meet held at Jal Vihar on the Necklace Road.

Arriving in Hyderabad at around 3.20 p.m., Mr. Modi announced his arrival and posted a tweet in Telugu language.

“Landed in the dynamic city of Hyderabad to take part in the BJP National Executive Meeting. During this meeting we will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the Party,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister Modi later went to Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Madhapur, the venue for the meeting.