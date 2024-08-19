Telangana Muslim leaders reject proposed Waqf amendment bill 

Over 50 prominent Muslim leaders have unanimously rejected the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill currently under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) during a meeting convened by Advisor to the Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir at the Secretariat here on Monday.

They alleged that the Centre was attempting to undermine the institution of Waqf and argued that the proposed amendments go beyond mere adjustments, posing a threat to the very existence of Waqf institutions across India.

The leaders also raised alarm about the potential consequences of the Bill on ongoing legal disputes involving Waqf properties, suggesting that it could grant undue power to District Collectors, who may not always act impartially. They warned that the Bill’s purpose is to polarise the electorate ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. In response to what they described as a misinformation campaign by RSS-affiliated groups, the leaders clarified that Waqf properties have no connection to evacuee properties, which were handed over to the CCLAs long ago.

Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini said that a special meeting on August 29 would pass a resolution against the amendment to the Bill.

Addressing the meeting, Shabbir Ali expressed gratitude to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his efforts in steering the opposition to force the BJP-led government to refer the Bill to the JPC. He also assured the gathering that he would convey their concerns to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and urge the State government to make an official representation to the JPC. He also announced plans to collect feedback on the Bill from various organizations and individuals to prepare a comprehensive submission to the JPC.

The meeting also called for a political and legal campaign against the Bill and sought support from the Christian community, which they believe could face similar threats in the future.