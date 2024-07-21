Telangana MPs to press for resolution of pending reorganisation issues in Monsoon Session of Parliament   

The Telangana State Government has focussed attention on raising the pending reorganisation affairs between the two Telugu States as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament is set to commence from July 22.

The Government has asked to take up these issues with Ministries concerned during the Session for mounting pressure on the Centre to resolve them soon. Accordingly, the State has identified nine major issues on which stalemate is prevailing between the two States during the Parliament session.

Important among them are divisible amount under public debt, reimbursement of expenditure incurred by the Telangana Government in respect of common institutions by the Andhra Pradesh Government totalling ₹408.49 crore, reimbursement of ₹208.2 crore towards net credit carried forward of the Commercial Taxes by the neighbouring State and apportionment of A.P. Building and Other Constructions Workers Welfare Board and A.P. Labour Welfare Board funds between the successor boards amounting to ₹455 crore.

The MPs were given detailed explanation relating to the dues to Telangana. The total amount divisible under public debt for instance was identified as ₹17,666.66 crore of which ₹8,737.29 crore was apportioned on population basis while the balance ₹8,929.37 crore pertaining to 15 Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) was yet to be apportioned.

The A.P. Government had proposed the apportionment of four externally aided projects on a location basis, nine EAPs on a utilisation basis and the remaining two based on population ratio. The Telangana Government is firm on its stand that the apportionment of all EAPs should be on the basis of population ratio.

The MPs were asked to take up the division of Schedule IX and X institutions between the two States which is yet to be resolved. Of the 91 institutions under Schedule IX, there was no difference of opinion between the two States and a division of 15 institutions which are agreeable to Telangana and not to Andhra Pradesh. The recommendations for the division of 22 institutions under the same Schedule are not agreeable to Telangana as the State opined that the expert committee headed by retired bureaucrat Sheila Bhide has favoured the neighbouring State.

Another major issue that would be taken up is the stalemate over power dues between the two States. The Telangana Government has asserted that the Telangana power utilities continued debt servicing of Anantapur and Kurnool districts. The A.P. Genco on its part had not transferred the share of Telangana in the Employee Trust Fund, excess liability incurred by the TG Genco towards common loans, share receivable from A.P. Genco investments in the trusts and other heads totalling to ₹24,106 crore as on April 30 this year.

The other issues included release of ₹1,800 crore due to Telangana towards backward regions grant fund for nine districts of Telangana and extension of the scheme for five more years.

