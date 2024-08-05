GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana MP urges Central government to control drug trade in the country

Published - August 05, 2024 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav has raised the growing menace of drugs in the country, particularly in Telangana and urged the government to change its focus from “drug abuse” to “drug trade” and take effective measures to prevent illegal trafficking of drugs into the country.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, he recalled how a huge haul of narcotics were seized from Vishkapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh in March 2024. Similarly, in February 2024 the NCB has seized 3,300 kg drugs off Gujarat Coast.

In March, 2024 there was a huge haul of narcotic drugs from Visakhapatnam Port. The use of Charas, Ganja, heroine, opium. brown sugar and other narcotic drug by youngsters in the country has increased manifold. Drug trade was not confined to just states with international borders but also in states not connected to the borders.

In the light of these developments there is a need for strategic change in policing with focus on drug trade, he said urging the Government of India to take steps in that direction. Stern action should be taken against the drug traders if at all the menace has to be curbed, he said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking / business (general) / government / Rajya Sabha

