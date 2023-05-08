Telangana moves CWC seeking direction to PPA, A.P. for joint survey of Polavaram submergence areas 

May 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government has raised serious concerns over the effect of Polavaram project backwaters on its territory by addressing a letter to the Central Water Commission (CWC) following the inaction of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and the Andhra Pradesh government on the joint survey recommended by the Central agency.

Joint survey on the effect of Polavaram backwaters on Telangana is being delayed inordinately in spite of the CWC recommendation and instructions issued to the PPA and A.P. government by the CWC, Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana C. Muralidhar said in the letter addressed to CWC Chairman Kushvinder Vohra on Monday.

He pointed out that it was agreed up for the joint survey at three technical meetings held by CWC on October 7, 2022, January 1, 2023 and April 3, 2023 as also at the coordination committee meeting held on April 12. It was decided at the meetings for exchange of data by A.P. and Telangana for facilitating a ground-truthing joint survey headed by PPA to study the impact of Polavaram backwaters on Telangana.

Although the PPA had facilitated exchange of data, there was no headway on the joint survey needed keeping in view the forthcoming monsoon season. The ENC stated that Telangana had been seeking suitable protection measures as per the provisions of GWDT Award as the data furnished had made it clear that over 954 acre area would come under submergence under the full reservoir level condition of Polavaram project.

The ENC wanted the CWC intervention to issue necessary instructions to PPA for demarcation of the areas to be affected due to drainage congestion to be caused in Kinnerasani, Murreduvagu and several other rivulets due to full storage of water in Polavaram and take protection measures. He also highlighted the need for study of areas to come under submergence in 7 major and 30 other local streams downstream of the Dummugudem anicut.

Further, he said the joint survey was required to verify impact Polavaram FRL on Bhadrachalam temples, 8 outfall sluices in the town and Manuguru heavywater plant. He requested the CWC Chairman to direct the PPA to take up the joint survey, which was also necessary to comply NGT orders and to follow time-frame prescribed by the Supreme Court.