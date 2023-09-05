Telangana Monsoon | Heavy rain leads to flooding, traffic snarls in Hyderabad, holiday declared for schools

September 05, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Early morning heavy rain lashed most parts of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas leading to flooding and disruption of traffic. Miyapur (14.7 cm), HMT, Nagar in Kukatpally (14 cm) recorded over 14 cms of rainfall till 8 a.m., according to the automatic weather gauges of the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for the city.

Serilingampally (13.8 cm), Rajendranagar (13.8 cm), Quthbullapur (12.1 cm), Shaikpet (12 cm), Khairatabad, Malkajgiri (10.9 cm), Secunderabad (10.7 cm) were other areas which recorded more than 10 cm rainfall within a span of a few hours.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued an alert at 6.51 a.m and requested people to stay indoors for the next couple of hours.

A private bus stuck in flooded water in the Srinagar Colony area was removed by the GHMC and DRF teams.

Similarly, a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus that stalled at Aramghar area was removed by DRF staff. Reports about similar traffic disruptionswere being reported.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an alert: “Commuters are requested to drive carefully in #Rain. @HYDTP officers for your assistance at all Junctions.” The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate also issued a similar alert.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Government announced a rain holiday for all schools in Hyderabad, Medchal, and Rangareddy.

