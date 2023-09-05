HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Monsoon | Heavy rain leads to flooding, traffic snarls in Hyderabad, holiday declared for schools

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for the city

September 05, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued an alert at 6.51 a.m and requested people to stay indoors for the next couple of hours. 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued an alert at 6.51 a.m and requested people to stay indoors for the next couple of hours.  | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Early morning heavy rain lashed most parts of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas leading to flooding and disruption of traffic. Miyapur (14.7 cm), HMT, Nagar in Kukatpally (14 cm) recorded over 14 cms of rainfall till 8 a.m., according to the automatic weather gauges of the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for the city.

Serilingampally (13.8 cm), Rajendranagar (13.8 cm), Quthbullapur (12.1 cm), Shaikpet (12 cm), Khairatabad, Malkajgiri (10.9 cm), Secunderabad (10.7 cm) were other areas which recorded more than 10 cm rainfall within a span of a few hours.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued an alert at 6.51 a.m and requested people to stay indoors for the next couple of hours. 

A private bus stuck in flooded water in the Srinagar Colony area was removed by the GHMC and DRF teams.

Similarly, a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus that stalled at Aramghar area was removed by DRF staff. Reports about similar traffic disruptionswere being reported.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an alert: “Commuters are requested to drive carefully in #Rain. @HYDTP officers for your assistance at all Junctions.” The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate also issued a similar alert.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Government announced a rain holiday for all schools in Hyderabad, Medchal, and Rangareddy.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.