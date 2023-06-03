ADVERTISEMENT

‘Telangana model is reaching out to farmers, meeting their requirements’

June 03, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KAMAREDDY

After nine years, we need introspection and then move: MLC Kavitha

The Hindu Bureau

MLC K. Kavitha said lifting a river from 80 metres to 610 metres, extending an assistance of ₹ 65,000 crore to 65 lakh farmers, offering ₹5 lakh insurance to farmers was the Telangana model which would be replicated across the country.

Participating in Rytu Dinostavam, as part of State Formation Day celebrations, held at Sadashivangar in Kamareddy district on Saturday, Ms. Kavitha said that it was the farming community that had been feeding the nation. Stating that Telangana was the only Government that has been enforcing PD Act against those selling spurious seeds, she said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had addressed all the problems being faced by the farming community by offering them water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KILS), round-the-clock free power for farming sector, Rytu Beema and Rytu Bandhu.

Stating that Rytu Vedikas were constructed to provide a place for farmers to hold discussions among them, the MLC suggested that they go for alternative commercial crops like oil palm revenue from which would be better. Informing that the State was in second place in the country in production of paddy, Ms. Kavitha said that Telangana would occupy the first place shortly. She also explained the amount spent by the government in various sectors.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also participated in the programme.

