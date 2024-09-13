ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana MLAs row: Two FIRs registered, DGP says zero tolerance towards those disturbing law & order in Hyderabad

Published - September 13, 2024 12:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Telangana DGP Jitender | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Amid the ongoing tension in and around Hyderabad following the attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s residence at Kondapur on Thursday (September 12, 2024), Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender held a conference with the Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

The police chief declared ‘zero tolerance’ against individuals instigating the crowd following the political fiasco between the two MLAs.

After calling for meeting at Arekapudi Gandhi’s home, BRS leaders under house arrest

“There should not be any compromise on law and order situation in tri-commissionerates. Anyone trying to disturb peace should be dealt with strictly as per law. There shall be zero tolerance against people trying to disturb the situation in Hyderabad and Telangana,” an official statement from the DGP said.

Two FIRs booked after row at Keshampet police station

Following the tension in Keshampet on Thursday (September 12, 2024) night, the police have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs). About 30-40 BRS supporters and followers who gathered in Keshampet to block the police vehicle conveying senior BRS leaders including Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, obstruction to lawful apprehension and damaging property among others. The police are still in the process of identifying others involved through video footage of the incident, Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh said.

According to the official, the police was moving 30-40 MLCs and MLAs who were detained for their involvement in a protest in the Cyberabad Commissionerate on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, following BRS leaders’ call for a meeting at Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi’s residence in Kukatpally, police have strengthened security to prevent the same. Several BRS leaders were put under house arrest while others were served summon notices under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

