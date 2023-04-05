ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana mirroring Emergency days, says Kishan Reddy

April 05, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said Telangana now mirrored the Emergency days with the KCR government bludgeoning civil rights in disallowing any kind of protests, taking up illegal arrests and other draconian measures to crush Opposition and throttle the media.

Addressing a press conference late on Wednesday night, he accused the police of harassing TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to please Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who is upset over the party taking up cudgels against the BRS government failures, especially in the TSPSC papers leak.

“In fact, much before Mr. Sanjay Kumar received the WhatsApp on the 10th class question paper leak two hours after the episode and it was already being run on television news channels. Hence, his arrest is totally anti-democratic,” he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister wondered if there was anything wrong if the party leaders had cordial relations with media people and said just sharing information could not become a criminal offence. “We have had excellent relations with many media persons. Media and Opposition parties have the right to share information. We will continue to raise questions against the government as it is how a democracy functions,” he explained.

Mr .Reddy said the Government may have put the party chief under detention but cannot hope to stop the party from taking up causes for the sake of people as lakhs of workers are ready to go to jail. “The arrest is also part of the larger plan to shift the focus on the government failures as the youth are agitated over the TSPSC leaks. The more the government tries to crush us, the more stronger we will become,” he said and added that the party would take up a legal as well as a political battle against the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US