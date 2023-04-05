Telangana mirroring Emergency days, says Kishan Reddy

April 05, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said Telangana now mirrored the Emergency days with the KCR government bludgeoning civil rights in disallowing any kind of protests, taking up illegal arrests and other draconian measures to crush Opposition and throttle the media.

Addressing a press conference late on Wednesday night, he accused the police of harassing TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to please Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who is upset over the party taking up cudgels against the BRS government failures, especially in the TSPSC papers leak.

“In fact, much before Mr. Sanjay Kumar received the WhatsApp on the 10th class question paper leak two hours after the episode and it was already being run on television news channels. Hence, his arrest is totally anti-democratic,” he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister wondered if there was anything wrong if the party leaders had cordial relations with media people and said just sharing information could not become a criminal offence. “We have had excellent relations with many media persons. Media and Opposition parties have the right to share information. We will continue to raise questions against the government as it is how a democracy functions,” he explained.

Mr .Reddy said the Government may have put the party chief under detention but cannot hope to stop the party from taking up causes for the sake of people as lakhs of workers are ready to go to jail. “The arrest is also part of the larger plan to shift the focus on the government failures as the youth are agitated over the TSPSC leaks. The more the government tries to crush us, the more stronger we will become,” he said and added that the party would take up a legal as well as a political battle against the government.