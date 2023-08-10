HamberMenu
Telangana Minsters accuse Revanth of joining hands with ‘traitors’

Agriculture Minister S.Niranjan Reddy said that the TPCC president became impatient as his comments on ‘free power supply’ backfired. He said that Mr.Revanth Reddy was habituated to making baseless allegations

August 10, 2023 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
G. Jagadish Reddy

G. Jagadish Reddy

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Ministers came down heavily on Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Lok Sabha member A.Revanth Reddy, accusing him off joining hands with Telangana traitors.

“Mr.Revanth Reddy was associated with TDP in the past and is now with the Congress. Both parties made the people suffer for several years. His comments against Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao are highly objectionable. We cannot stoop down to his level. It’s better if he controls his tongue,” said Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy while speaking to reporters at BRSLP office here on Wednesday. He said that even the family members of Revanth will not tolerate the words used by him.

Referring to balladeer Gaddar, who passed away recently, the Minister said that the revolutionary singer worked with every party and everyone has a right to pay tributes to the departed soul.

Agriculture Minister S.Niranjan Reddy said that the TPCC president became impatient as his comments on ‘free power supply’ backfired. He said that Mr.Revanth Reddy was habituated to making baseless allegations.

“Mr.Revanth Reddy will never become a hero given the way he speaks. Even Congress workers are unable to digest his words. The TPCC president should fight on ideological basis with the BRS instead of taking it to a personal level. He will never stand by his word. The Congress Lok Sabha member said that he would take ‘political sanyaas’ if he lost in Kodangal, but failed to keep his word. No one is going to trust him,” said Mr.Niranjan Reddy.

Government Whip G. Balraj and MLA A.Venkateshwara Reddy warned that the TPCC president would not be allowed to move in villages unless he mends his ways. Council Whip Bhanu Prasad, MLCs K. Narayana Reddy and Tata Madhu were present.

