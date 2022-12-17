Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation calls for fresh applications for loans

  1. EPaper
December 17, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) Chairman Imtiyaz Ishaq on Saturday said that the State government sanctioned ₹50 crore for the bank-linked subsidy scheme, and invited small entrepreneurs to apply.

Mr. Ishaq said that applicants can avail Category - 1 (₹1 lakh) and Category - 2 (₹2 lakh) loans under the scheme. While the subsidy component for the former will be 80% and for the latter will be 70%.

He urged applicants to stay away from mediators and said that selection of applicants for loan disbursal would be transparent. The selection committee would comprise the district collector and the District Minorities Welfare Officer. He said that details can be accessed at www.tsobmms.cgg.gov.in.

Touching upon the large backlog of older applications which were not processed, sources from the TSMFC said that these applicants would have to reapply. No provision in the government order has been made to accord them priority.

The sources said that there is a backlog of around 1 lakh such applications.

