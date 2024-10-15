GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Ministers Uttam, Seethakka among 11 Cong leaders appointed as AICC senior observers for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Published - October 15, 2024 03:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Minister Dansari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka

Telangana Minister Dansari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Dansari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, and other Congress senior leaders have been appointed as senior observers for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, 2024. The appointments were made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to a press release issued on October 15, 2024, Mr. Reddy has been assigned as one of the two senior observers for the Marathwada division, while Ms. Seethakka will oversee North Maharashtra.

Currently, Mr. Reddy serves as Telangana’s Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation, and Ms. Seethakka holds the portfolios of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll schedule later on Tuesday.

