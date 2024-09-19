ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Ministers to visit Gandhi Bhavan twice a week

Published - September 19, 2024 04:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

According to sources, beginning next week, the ministers will visit Gandhi Bhavan every Wednesday and Friday, providing an opportunity for party cadre to meet with ministers and discuss governance-related issues

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has directed the staff at Gandhi Bhavan to establish a regular schedule for ministers to visit the party’s State headquarters twice a week. This initiative is aimed at strengthening the party’s presence and fostering closer ties between ministers and party members. According to sources, beginning next week, the ministers will visit Gandhi Bhavan every Wednesday and Friday, providing an opportunity for party cadre to meet with ministers and discuss governance-related issues. Mr. Goud, who assumed office as TPCC president on September 15, emphasised the importance of these visits as they will be crucial in bolstering the party and assisting the Congress-led government in delivering effective governance and formulating schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US