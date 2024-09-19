GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Ministers to visit Gandhi Bhavan twice a week

According to sources, beginning next week, the ministers will visit Gandhi Bhavan every Wednesday and Friday, providing an opportunity for party cadre to meet with ministers and discuss governance-related issues

Published - September 19, 2024 04:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has directed the staff at Gandhi Bhavan to establish a regular schedule for ministers to visit the party’s State headquarters twice a week. This initiative is aimed at strengthening the party’s presence and fostering closer ties between ministers and party members. According to sources, beginning next week, the ministers will visit Gandhi Bhavan every Wednesday and Friday, providing an opportunity for party cadre to meet with ministers and discuss governance-related issues. Mr. Goud, who assumed office as TPCC president on September 15, emphasised the importance of these visits as they will be crucial in bolstering the party and assisting the Congress-led government in delivering effective governance and formulating schemes.

