ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Minister’s talks with power staff JAC on pay revision, strike fail

April 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

JAC toughens stand on strike from April 17, to skip daily review meets

The Hindu Bureau

The talks initiated by Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy with the leaders of Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) to avoid the strike proposed by the employees of the power utilities from April 17 have failed to break ice on Sunday, with the issue of fitment continuing to be the wedge issue.

The Minister held talks with the leaders of TSPEJAC, including P. Sadanandam, Goverdhan, Venkanna Goud, Sudhakar Reddy, Ramji, Satynarayana Rao, Eshwar Goud, Srinivas and others in the presence of chairmen and managing directors D. Prabhakar Rao (TS-Genco and TS-Transco), G. Raghuma Reddy (TSSPDCL) and A. Gopal Rao (TSNPDCL) and Joint MD of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao.

Fitment in pay (pay revision) offered on behalf of the State government was 7%, but the JAC leaders stressed that anything below 25% was not acceptable. With the support of statistics, they also explained how their demands were just.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Toughening their stand, senior functionaries of the TSPEJAC P. Sai Babu, P. Ratnakar Rao, E. Sridhar, B.C. Reddy, Anil Kumar and S.A. Vazeer said that they have decided to skip daily review meetings held in the four power utilities from April 10 and that preparatory meetings on their strike at different levels would continue.

They reiterated that the JAC was ready for talks with the managements and the State government and sought an announcement on pay revision and enhancement of other benefits as being demanded by them to avert the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US