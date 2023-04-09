Telangana Minister’s talks with power staff JAC on pay revision, strike fail

April 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The talks initiated by Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy with the leaders of Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) to avoid the strike proposed by the employees of the power utilities from April 17 have failed to break ice on Sunday, with the issue of fitment continuing to be the wedge issue.

The Minister held talks with the leaders of TSPEJAC, including P. Sadanandam, Goverdhan, Venkanna Goud, Sudhakar Reddy, Ramji, Satynarayana Rao, Eshwar Goud, Srinivas and others in the presence of chairmen and managing directors D. Prabhakar Rao (TS-Genco and TS-Transco), G. Raghuma Reddy (TSSPDCL) and A. Gopal Rao (TSNPDCL) and Joint MD of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao.

Fitment in pay (pay revision) offered on behalf of the State government was 7%, but the JAC leaders stressed that anything below 25% was not acceptable. With the support of statistics, they also explained how their demands were just.

Toughening their stand, senior functionaries of the TSPEJAC P. Sai Babu, P. Ratnakar Rao, E. Sridhar, B.C. Reddy, Anil Kumar and S.A. Vazeer said that they have decided to skip daily review meetings held in the four power utilities from April 10 and that preparatory meetings on their strike at different levels would continue.

They reiterated that the JAC was ready for talks with the managements and the State government and sought an announcement on pay revision and enhancement of other benefits as being demanded by them to avert the strike.