Telangana Minister wants uniterrupted care for pregnant women and COVID patients

HYDERABAD

11 January 2022 22:00 IST

Arrange separate OTs for them; keep Basti Dawakhanas and PHCs open on Sundays, says Harish Rao

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has stated that emergency services would run uninterrupted at State-run hospitals. Directions were issued to heads of health facilities and officials to ensure that the services are unaffected.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Tuesday issued instructions to arrange separate Operation Theatres (OT) and wards for pregnant women and others who were detected with coronavirus. If the facilities are available, they should not be referred to tertiary care hospitals in Hyderabad. The aim is to reduce the burden on the latter.

At a video conference held with District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO), heads of the hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Urban PHCs on Tuesday, Mr Harish Rao discussed several issues, including extending vaccination timings and providing healthcare services on Sundays.

Advertising

Advertising

He also told officials to ensure that Basti Dawakhanas, PHCs, and sub centres remain open on Sundays too till the COVID third wave recedes. Vaccination, testing, and distribution of home isolation kits should be taken up.

Citing instructions from the Central government, he said that COVID vaccination should be provided at PHCs till 10 p.m.

Since families, including children, would visit their respective native places during Sankranti festival, PHC staff were instructed to go door to door to vaccinate those in the 15-18 year age group.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said all regular services, including emergency and elective, in government hospitals are functioning as usual.