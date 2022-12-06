  1. EPaper
Telangana Minister wants restoration of flood damaged roads on war footing

Vemula Prashanth Reddy holds video conference with district-level officers 

December 06, 2022 06:16 am | Updated 06:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent
Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy directed officials of the department to take up works on restoration of roads that suffered damages due to heavy rains in different parts of the State on a war footing.

The officials concerned should ensure effective coordination with MLAs in identification of roads in their respective constituencies for taking up restoration works. The Minister held a video conference with district superintendent and executive engineers of the department on Monday to review the progress of the ongoing works.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took the initiative in sanctioning ₹2,500 crore for periodic renewal (PR) and restoration of flood damaged road (FDR) works. The officials concerned should complete the process relating to work agreements at the earliest and the works should commence by December 15. Special focus should be on timely completion of restoration of roads and culverts that were affected by heavy rains and floods in different parts of the State, he said.

