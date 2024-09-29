Telangana Minister Uttam’s father passes away

Former PCC chief and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s father, Nalamada Purushottam Reddy passed away on Sunday (September 29, 2024) morning.

The last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills at 6 p.m., according to the family members. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed his deep sympathies to Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, his wife Kodad MLA N. Padmavati Reddy, and the bereaved family members.

Telangana PCC chief, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud also condoled the death and offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

