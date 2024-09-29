GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Minister Uttam’s father passes away

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed his deep sympathies to the Minister

Published - September 29, 2024 11:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Mr. Reddy’s father passed away on Sunday (September 29, 2024) morning.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Mr. Reddy’s father passed away on Sunday (September 29, 2024) morning. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Former PCC chief and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s father, Nalamada Purushottam Reddy passed away on Sunday (September 29, 2024) morning.

The last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills at 6 p.m., according to the family members. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed his deep sympathies to Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, his wife Kodad MLA N. Padmavati Reddy, and the bereaved family members.

Telangana PCC chief, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud also condoled the death and offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Published - September 29, 2024 11:50 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.