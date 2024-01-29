Telangana Minister Uttam urged to take up Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project

January 29, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

MLAs from the combined Mahabubnagar district on Monday called on Minister for Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy and urged him to execute the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project.

Makthal MLA Vaketi Srihari, Narayanpet MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Devarkadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy and former MLA from Kalwakurthy Challa Vamshichand Reddy were part of the delegation.

In a petition, they reminded him that the Narayanapet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme was sanctioned on May 23, 2014 by the then government. Subsequently, administrative approval was accorded for stage I with an estimated cost of ₹133.86 crore. It had been decided that the tendering would be done in two stages, they said, alleging that the then “incompetent government” neglected the project for different reasons.

They urged the Minister to execute the project at the earliest to provide irrigation water to the drought-prone areas of Kodangal, Narayanpet and Makthal Assembly constituencies.

