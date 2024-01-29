ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Minister Uttam urged to take up Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project

January 29, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

MLAs from the combined Mahabubnagar district on Monday called on Minister for Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy and urged him to execute the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project.

Makthal MLA Vaketi Srihari, Narayanpet MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Devarkadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy and former MLA from Kalwakurthy Challa Vamshichand Reddy were part of the delegation.

In a petition, they reminded him that the Narayanapet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme was sanctioned on May 23, 2014 by the then government. Subsequently, administrative approval was accorded for stage I with an estimated cost of ₹133.86 crore. It had been decided that the tendering would be done in two stages, they said, alleging that the then “incompetent government” neglected the project for different reasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They urged the Minister to execute the project at the earliest to provide irrigation water to the drought-prone areas of Kodangal, Narayanpet and Makthal Assembly constituencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US