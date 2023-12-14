Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, wife call on Sonia

December 14, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife and Kodad MLA N. Padmavathi Reddy called on AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy visited 10 Janpath and met Mrs Sonia and Rahul. Later they proceeded to Parliament where the former submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Irrigation Minister represented Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency and got elected as an MLA from Huzurnagar constituency. Consequent to his becoming a Minister Mr. Reddy tendered his resignation.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too resigned as MPs. Mr. Revanth was elected as Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri and Mr. Venkat Reddy represented Bhongir parliamentary constituency.

In the present Assembly, the Chief Minister represents Kodangal Assembly seat while while Mr. Venkat Reddy was elected from Nalgonda constituency.