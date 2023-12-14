GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, wife call on Sonia

Uttam resigns from LS

December 14, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife and Congress MLA N. Padmavathi Reddy with former AICC chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife and Congress MLA N. Padmavathi Reddy with former AICC chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife and Kodad MLA N. Padmavathi Reddy called on AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy visited 10 Janpath and met Mrs Sonia and Rahul. Later they proceeded to Parliament where the former submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Irrigation Minister represented Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency and got elected as an MLA from Huzurnagar constituency. Consequent to his becoming a Minister Mr. Reddy tendered his resignation.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too resigned as MPs. Mr. Revanth was elected as Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri and Mr. Venkat Reddy represented Bhongir parliamentary constituency.

In the present Assembly, the Chief Minister represents Kodangal Assembly seat while while Mr. Venkat Reddy was elected from Nalgonda constituency.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.