Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu wishes Union IT, Heavy Industries Ministers, solicits support for State’s growth

Industries and IT Minister in the Congress-ruled Telangana, D. Sridhar Babu extended wishes to Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and H.D. Kumaraswamy on their appointment and sought cooperation for the next wave of growth in the State.

“On behalf of Telangana, we extend our congratulations on your appointment as the Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology. Look forward to working with you and seek cooperation as we fuel the next wave of growth with our initiatives such as AI City, Global Digital Skill University, Semiconductor CoE and the upcoming AI summit,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said wishing Mr. Vaishnaw on X (formerly Twitter).

Hyderabad, the State capital, is emerging as the gateway of technology for aerospace, defence and life sciences firms that develop cutting-edge products and solutions for the world, playing significant role in wealth and employment creation to achieve the ambitious goal of transforming India into $10 trillion economy, he said.

In another almost identical post on X, extending wishes to Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Telangana Minister said “we look forward to working with you and seek your cooperation as we fuel the next wave of growth with our initiatives to make Telangana the best destination for industries.”

The Telangana Minister extending wishes to the ministers in the new Union Cabinet assume significance in the backdrop of his allegations last month of the preference Prime Minister’s Office has for Gujarat. Speaking at a green property show, organised by CII-IGBC here, he said Gujarat gets priority and the PMO is taking all the projects showing interest in Hyderabad and other places to Gujarat.