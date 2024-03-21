ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Minister promises ₹10,000 per acre relief for crops lost

March 21, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and Adviser to Government Shabbir Ali inspecting the damaged crops in Sirikonda mandal of Nizamabad district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V. RAMANA

Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao assured the farmers that the government was committed to providing financial help of ₹10,000 per acre to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains.

The Minister, who inspected the damaged crops in Konduru and neighbouring villages in Sirikonda mandal in Nizamabad district on Thursday, said that officials were enumerating the damaged crops and once their report was submitted, the government would initiate action.

Mr. Krishna Rao asked the farmers not to get disheartened as the government was reviving the crop insurance scheme. The Congress government was for farmers, he said and added farmers were always in the forefront of its welfare schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the State government had already deposited ₹4,295 crore in the bank accounts of farmers, holding less than 3.5 acres under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Of the 69.86 lakh farmers, 58.66 lakh farmers were extended financial assistance under the scheme and the farmers who owned four acres land would also get the assistance in a week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US