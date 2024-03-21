March 21, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao assured the farmers that the government was committed to providing financial help of ₹10,000 per acre to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains.

The Minister, who inspected the damaged crops in Konduru and neighbouring villages in Sirikonda mandal in Nizamabad district on Thursday, said that officials were enumerating the damaged crops and once their report was submitted, the government would initiate action.

Mr. Krishna Rao asked the farmers not to get disheartened as the government was reviving the crop insurance scheme. The Congress government was for farmers, he said and added farmers were always in the forefront of its welfare schemes.

He said the State government had already deposited ₹4,295 crore in the bank accounts of farmers, holding less than 3.5 acres under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Of the 69.86 lakh farmers, 58.66 lakh farmers were extended financial assistance under the scheme and the farmers who owned four acres land would also get the assistance in a week.

