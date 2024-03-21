GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Minister promises ₹10,000 per acre relief for crops lost

March 21, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and Adviser to Government Shabbir Ali inspecting the damaged crops in Sirikonda mandal of Nizamabad district on Thursday.

Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and Adviser to Government Shabbir Ali inspecting the damaged crops in Sirikonda mandal of Nizamabad district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V. RAMANA

Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao assured the farmers that the government was committed to providing financial help of ₹10,000 per acre to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains.

The Minister, who inspected the damaged crops in Konduru and neighbouring villages in Sirikonda mandal in Nizamabad district on Thursday, said that officials were enumerating the damaged crops and once their report was submitted, the government would initiate action.

Mr. Krishna Rao asked the farmers not to get disheartened as the government was reviving the crop insurance scheme. The Congress government was for farmers, he said and added farmers were always in the forefront of its welfare schemes.

He said the State government had already deposited ₹4,295 crore in the bank accounts of farmers, holding less than 3.5 acres under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Of the 69.86 lakh farmers, 58.66 lakh farmers were extended financial assistance under the scheme and the farmers who owned four acres land would also get the assistance in a week.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.