Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao tests COVID-19 positive

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and Minister, K.T. Rama Rao has been tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms. He is currently isolated at home.

Revealing this in a tweet, Mr. KTR asked all those who have come in contact with him recently to get tested. His father and Chief Minister,, K. Chandrashekhar Rao was tested positive a few days ago and isolated himself at his farmhouse in Siddipet district, around 60 Kms from Hyderabad.

Mr. KCR also underwent CT scan and other Covid-related tests at a private hospital on Thursday and officials said no major infection was found in the tests. After the tests, he moved back to his farmhouse. Mr. KTR’s cousin and Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar too tested positive on Thursday and isolated himself.

It is said Mr. KTR and his sister and MLC, K. Kavitha met their father at the farmhouse recently after he went into isolation. The Minister recently toured his constituency Sircilla for inaugurating some developmental works.

Being the Municipal Minister, Mr. KTR is a star campaigner for the elections for Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations to be held on April 30 along with several other municipalities in the State. It is not yet known if Mr. KTR will continue the campaign. He is expected to be out of action at least for a week.

Elections are also scheduled for Siddipet, Atchampet, Nakirekal, Jadcherla, Kothur and other municipalities in various districts apart from 263 wards in Khammam and Warangal Municipal Corporations. Elections are also being held in vacant wards in municipalities like Gajwel, Nalgonda, Alampur, Metpally, Bodhan, Bellampally, Parkal and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.