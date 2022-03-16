Telangana Minister announces 20,000 permanent jobs in health sector

Inaugurates COVID vaccination for 12-14 age group

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for children in the 12-14 years age group was launched in Telangana on Wednesday. There are an estimated 17.23 lakh beneficiaries in this age group in the State, including 1.97 lakh in Hyderabad.

The vaccine being administered is Corbevax manufactured by city-based Biological E. Limited.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao launched the inoculation programme at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Khairatabad. The 50-bed CHC was also inaugurated on the occasion. Biological E’s managing director Mahima Datla, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender and senior officials from the Health department were present.

Mr Harish Rao reiterated significance of Hyderabad as the global hub of vaccines. He also said that 20,000 jobs in the Health department will be filled up on a permanent basis. The posts include doctors, staff nurses, Auxiliary Nursing Midwives and lab technicians, among others. Jobs of contract employees will be regularised, he added. Those who offered medical services during COVID-19 pandemic were assured of weightage in recruitment.