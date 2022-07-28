Telangana

Telangana: MIDHANI posts a turnover ₹114.93 crore this quarter

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 28, 2022 21:19 IST
The Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a Mini Ratna Defence public sector undertaking, has achieved a turnover of ₹114.93 crore during the quarter ended June 30, registering a growth of 0.77% against the turnover of ₹114.05 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Value of Production (VoP) during the quarter stood at ₹233.67 crore, with a growth of 91.46 % against ₹122.05 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of previous year. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) was put at ₹23.40 crore as against ₹25.06 during the same period last year.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹17.70 crore during the quarter as against ₹18.81 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, said an official release on Thursday.

The Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of ₹1.56 per equity share on March 14. Further, it recommended a final dividend of ₹1.54 per equity share for the year ended March 31. The total dividend (including interim dividend) for the 2021-22 financial year is ₹3.10 per equity share. The order book position of the company as on July 1 stood at ₹1,358.92 crore, said the release.

