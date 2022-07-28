Telangana

Telangana: MIDHANI posts a turnover ₹114.93 crore this quarter

The Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a Mini Ratna Defence public sector undertaking, has achieved a turnover of ₹114.93 crore during the quarter ended June 30, registering a growth of 0.77% against the turnover of ₹114.05 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Value of Production (VoP) during the quarter stood at ₹233.67 crore, with a growth of 91.46 % against ₹122.05 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of previous year. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) was put at ₹23.40 crore as against ₹25.06 during the same period last year.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹17.70 crore during the quarter as against ₹18.81 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, said an official release on Thursday.

The Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of ₹1.56 per equity share on March 14. Further, it recommended a final dividend of ₹1.54 per equity share for the year ended March 31. The total dividend (including interim dividend) for the 2021-22 financial year is ₹3.10 per equity share. The order book position of the company as on July 1 stood at ₹1,358.92 crore, said the release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2022 9:23:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-midhani-posts-a-turnover-11493-crore-this-quarter/article65694737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY