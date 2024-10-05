Telangana Medical Council to introduce digital medical registration for doctors

The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) is planning to introduce a digital medical registration system for doctors across the State, aimed at transitioning the entire process to a paperless format, announced TGMC vice-chairman Srinivas Gundagani.

TGMC serves as the sole government-authorised independent regulator for doctors practising in Telangana. Its primary mandate is to ensure public health and safety by maintaining professional standards in medical practice. “The council has streamlined medical registrations and reduced processing times by making the online services more user-friendly,” Dr. Srinivas stated during the inauguration of TGMC’s new office premises on Friday.

In outlining TGMC’s goals, Dr. Srinivas shared plans to collaborate with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to conduct ‘Ethical Awareness Programmes’ aimed at doctors with private practice. He also highlighted TGMC’s commitment to working with the Telangana government in public healthcare initiatives, particularly in achieving a ‘Quackery Free State’ and tackling the rising threat of Antimicrobial Resistance. “Unqualified practitioners prescribing irrational antibiotics pose a significant global threat to society, and we are determined to address this issue,” he said.

Reflecting on TGMC’s achievements in 2024, chairman K. Mahesh Kumar highlighted the council’s decision to offer free registrations to senior doctors above the age of 65 and to cut registration and other fees by 50% for other practitioners. He noted that the current council, elected in 2023 by around 50,000 doctors, is younger and more dynamic compared to other state councils. This marked the first TGMC election since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

The new premises located in the Directorate of Medical and Health Services campus was inaugurated by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu.