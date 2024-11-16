Telangana Medical Council cracks down on fake doctor misleading public on Instagram

In a move to curb fraudulent medical practices, the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has apprehended Vemulavalasa Rambabu, an individual posing as a doctor on Instagram under the username ‘all in one ram’. TGMC officials revealed that Rambabu, who lacks any formal medical qualification, misled people by providing unscientific and unreliable health advice, including emergency treatment protocols and ICU medication suggestions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TGMC officials, Rambabu’s posts on Instagram were particularly concerning as he claimed medical expertise based on mere first-aid training he received for working with ambulances. He also reportedly made defamatory statements against the management of Sai Vani Hospital in Hyderabad. Rambabu’s Instagram page has over 86,000 followers.

The TGMC launched an investigation after complaints emerged about Rambabu’s misleading social media content. A coordinated search led by Srinivas and Imran Ali, both TGMC officials, culminated in his apprehension. Rambabu had allegedly been engaging in these activities for the past three months. A case will be filed against Rambabu under the provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act Sections 34 and 54, and the Telangana State Medical Practitioners Registration (TSMPR) Act Section 22.

TGMC Vice Chairman Srinivas expressed concern over the growing trend of unqualified individuals posing as medical experts on social media. “These fake doctors not only spread unscientific advice but also endanger lives, especially those suffering from chronic illnesses like diabetes and hypertension,” he stated. Strict legal action would be initiated against Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Paramedical Medical Practitioners (PMPs) who overstep their qualifications and spread misleading medical advice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.