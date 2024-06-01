Telangana may get rain on Formation Day

Telangana will experience relief from the scorching heat with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a rainfall alert on the State’s Formation Day. Hyderabad is expected to see thunderstorms and rain on Sunday, according to IMD.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a release issued by IMD, heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain is likely to take place in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak and Kamareddy districts. A similar rainfall alert has been issued in parts of the State from June 3 till June 5.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, there will be generally cloudy sky for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38° Celsius and 26° Celsius respectively.

According to IMD, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the State on Saturday was 43.3° Celsius in Adilabad followed by 43° Celsius in Hanamkonda, 42° Celsius in Nizamabad, 41.8° Celsius in Medak, 41.4° Celsius in Ramagundam, 41.2° Celsius in Patancheru and 41° Celsius in Rajendra Nagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.