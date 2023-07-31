HamberMenu
Telangana man who killed girlfriend, faked his kidnapping sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment

July 31, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man, who murdered his girlfriend, stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in a drain at Suraram colony, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life by a sessions court in Sangareddy.

The R.C. Puram police arrested the man, Sunil Kumar alias Deepak, in 2019 after he murdered his girlfriend, Buddana Lavanya (25), and staged a kidnap drama to avoid suspicion. Mr. Sunil killed her in a room at hotel at the RGI Airport for insisting that he marry her, said the police. 

Sunil and Lavanya had studied B. Tech (Mechanical) at CMR College, Medchal, and started dating in 2017. She told her family about him and an engagement was also being arranged. During this time, he claimed that he got a job in Muscat, Oman, and showed her parents a forged employee ID card. He told them that he needed to take her there with him for the interview formalities, said the police.

On April 4, 2019, Lavanya and Sunil went to the RGI Airport along with her family members, who came to see them off. After they left, he faked a stomach pain and suggested that they take the next day’s flight. They then checked into the airport lodge, where he killed her and stuffed the body in a suitcase.

“After dumping the suitcase in a drain in Suraram colony, he messaged Lavanya’s sister from her phone saying that she will be returning on April 7. The next day, he told her sister that he is coming back to Hyderabad...,” added the police. 

When the girl’s family reached the airport and called Sunil, he switched off his phone. Later, he used an unknown number to send them a message claiming that someone kidnapped him and that he saw Lavanya with the kidnappers there. After sending another anonymous text saying that he was killed and that his body was in Suraram colony’s drainage, he fled to Nagpur. 

He was arrested on April 14, 2019, upon coming back to Hyderabad and was sent to judicial remand. During the trial on Monday, the 1st Additional Sessions Judge of Sangareddy sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed on him a fine of ₹ 10,000.

