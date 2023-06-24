HamberMenu
Telangana man gets two life imprisonment for raping five-year-old stepdaughter, killing her

June 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

The Hindu Bureau

NIZAMABAD

District Principal and Sessions Judge K. Suneetha on Saturday awarded two life imprisonment to a Nizamabad resident who sexually assaulted his five-year-old stepdaughter and then beat her to death. According to sources, D. Govinda Rao of Dharmaram village in Dichpally mandal took his stepdaughter to a clinic to dress her leg injury on October 20, 2022. He then took her to the outskirts of the village, where he sexually assaulted her and beat her to death. Govinda Rao received two life imprisonments—one under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and another under Section 302 of the IPC.

