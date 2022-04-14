Telangana

Telangana man gets 10 years’ jail for sexual assault

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court here on Wednesday convicted a painter from Nacharam for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The crime was committed in May 2016 when the parents of the eight-year-old girl were away at work, and when she was taking care of her three-year-old brother. Estari Neelender alias Eyagaru locked her in a room and assaulted her, police said.

Neelender was awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and was imposed a fine of ₹5,000. The victim got a compensation of ₹5 lakh.


