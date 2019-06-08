A 32-year-old man from Maddikunta in Machareddy mandal here was killed in an accident at his workplace in Bahrain on June 2. The victim Gundeboyina Rajaiah is survived by his wife and 14-month-old son. He joined the employment as a labourer some four months ago. On June 2, he was run over by a truck at his workplace. The news of his death reached here late, said Patkuri Basanth Reddy, president of the Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association.
Man from State dies in Bahrain accident
Special Correspondent
Kamareddy,
June 08, 2019 12:24 IST
