Telangana man found shot in SUV in US 

We learnt the attack took place around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday, says family

We learnt the attack took place around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday, says family

A 25-year-old man hailing from Nalgonda district was shot dead by unidentified persons in Baltimore City of Maryland in the US on Sunday morning.

Nakka Sai Charan’s SUV, according to family members in Nalgonda, was found crashed near Catonsville. He, at the wheel, was found with a gunshot wound in the head.

He was later declared dead at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

According to Sai Charan’s father Narsimha, a retired teacher in Nalgonda, the family learnt about the incident late on Monday through their daughter who is presently living in the State of Oregon.

“He went to study MS in August 2020 and it's been six months since he got a job. He last spoke to me regarding a bank statement on Saturday night,” he said, speaking to media persons.

In utter desolation, the grieving family at Vivekananda Nagar in Nalgonda town expressed concerns about ‘gun culture’ in the US, and alleged that the State was inefficient in safeguarding the rights of foreign students and employees.

Sai Charan, an environmental engineer, was working with a consulting firm in Columbia. It was learnt that he was living in Hanover, and reportedly, on the fateful morning he was returning home in his SUV after dropping his friend at the airport.

Family members said they learnt that the attack took place around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday, and he breathed his last two hours later while undergoing emergency treatment at the Trauma Center. Maryland Transportation Authority Police opened an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, family members appealed to leaders who called on the family on Wednesday for coordination with US authorities for early transfer of their son’s mortal remains to Nalgonda.