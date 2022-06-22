Telangana man found shot dead in his SUV in US 

A 25-year-old man hailing from Nalgonda district was shot dead by unidentified gun wielding persons in Baltimore City of Maryland in the US in the morning hours of Sunday.

Nakka Sai Charan’s SUV, according to family members in Nalgonda, was found crashed near Catonsville. He, at the wheel, was found with a gunshot wound on the head.

He was declared dead at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center a little later.

A civil engineer, Sai Charan was working with a firm in Columbia. It was learnt that he was living in Hanover, and reportedly, he had gone to the airport to drop his friend in the early hours and was returning home.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating the incident.