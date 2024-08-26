GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana makes strong pitch with Centre for reimbursement of ₹408.49 croreexpenses incurred on common institutions  

Deputy CM also sought reimbursement of ₹208.24 crore under Section 56 (2) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014

Published - August 26, 2024 03:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met with with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met with with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday (August 24, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @Bhatti_Mallu on X

The Telangana Government has made a strong pitch for reimbursement of expenses incurred by it on constitutional bodies and common institutions which served both the States (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) until separate entities were created.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sought the Central Government’s intervention in settling the dues owed by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to it during his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (August 24, 2024). The Deputy Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that Telangana incurred ₹703.43 crore expenses on constitutional bodies and common institutions like Raj Bhavan, High Court, Lok Ayukta and Human Rights Commission. Andhra Pradesh owed ₹408.49 crore which had not been reimbursed despite multiple communications and agreements.

Significance of the reimbursement

Reimbursement of the dues was essential to ensure that Telangana’s finances were not unduly burdened by costs that were shared responsibilities. “Emphasising cooperative federalism and fair distribution of expenses will highlight the importance of collaborative governance and adherence to the commitments made during bifurcation reinforcing the Centre’s role as an arbiter,” he said.

Also, the reimbursement was critical for upholding the financial agreements and ensuring Telangana’s economic stability. Resolution of the issue was crucial to maintaining good inter-State relations and ensure compliance with legal and financial norms established under the Reorganisation Act. “Prompt resolution will also avoid further legal entanglements and foster a cooperative approach,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka urged the Finance Minister to intervene and facilitate expeditious reimbursement of these funds by the neighbouring States including interest.

The Deputy Chief Minister, in a separate representation to the Union Finance Minister, sought reimbursement of ₹208.24 crore under Section 56 (2) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. He explained that Andhra Pradesh owed ₹208.24 crore for the net credit carried forward by the Commercial Taxes department at the time of bifurcation. Despite agreements reached between the two States and multiple requests, the liability remained unsettled a decade after bifurcation.

Accordingly, Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman was asked to instruct Andhra Pradesh Government to expedite reimbursement of ₹208.24 crore including applicable interest.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.