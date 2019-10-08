Telangana makes 'emergency button' mandatory for cab services

Soon, private cab services across the State will have an ‘emergency button’ installed in a service application to ensure the safety of women commuters.

In case of emergency, the commuter can press the ‘emergency button’ in the related cab service app.

“Once a commuter in distress presses the button, the message will be transmitted to Telangana police’s Hawk-Eye App through a back-end operational workflow. This will enable passing on Latitude and Longitude location and other details of the cab to the police resources attending to the emergency services,” said Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the new facility in Hyderabad on Monday, Mr. Reddy said once the information is received, police will be able to respond immediately to reach the commuter by continuously tracking the movement of the vehicle on the geo-tagged map.

“This facility will not only help in the apprehension of the offender before the crime is committed but also helps in enhancing the levels of safety and security to all the commuters on the move and their family members at home,” he said.

This process of integrating police patrols with passenger cabs is achieved for the cab services provided several app-based aggregator.

Further, he asked the cab services and public service vehicles providers to get their mobile app integrated with police patrols for enhancing the safety of the commuters.

“The Telangana Police's endeavour to ensure a crime-free, safe and secure society,” he said.