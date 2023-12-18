Telangana maintains vigil with five active COVID-19 cases

December 18, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Concerns have arisen among the public across the country following the report of four COVID-19-related deaths in Kerala on December 17, highlighting worries about a potential surge in cases. In contrast, Telangana has currently recorded five active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with no reported deaths. The sole death reported nationally on Monday was from Kerala, with the State having a total of 1,634 active COVID cases.

In response to the situation, authorities in Telangana have instructed government hospitals to promptly report any alarming developments. Superintendent of the State-run Gandhi Hospital Raja Rao, revealed that the Director of Medical Education (DME) has sensitised all superintendents and principals to notify the government of any spikes in influenza or similar illnesses. Despite daily patient visits, Dr. Raja Rao has not observed an increase in COVID cases so far.

Senior consultant physician at KIMS Hospital Shiva Raju, emphasised the importance of testing for individuals experiencing COVID-like symptoms. He urged a revival of COVID protocols, including testing, vaccination, mask-wearing, and avoidance of public gatherings, expressing concern that these vital measures have faded from public discourse.

JN.1 variant

Among the currently circulating variants in the country is the JN.1, which is a sub-variant of BA.2.86 omicron variant. The first case of this variant was reported in France on October 2 and according to INSACOG, the first case in India was reported on November 18. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared JN.1 as Variant of Interest (VOI) on November 21, said convenor of the scientific committee of IMA Telangana State Kiran Madala. In the overall risk evaluation, the WHO has labelled it as ‘Low’.

Telangana numbers

The last government bulletin was issued on May 19 which reported 24 active cases, 10 of which were in Hyderabad, a recovery rate of 99.5%, and 13 recovered cases. As of December 18, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website indicates five active COVID cases in Telangana. According to the CoWin portal, the State has vaccinated a total of 7.76 crore people, with 3.24 crore receiving Dose 1, 3.15 crore receiving Dose 2, and 1.36 crore people receiving the precautionary dose.

