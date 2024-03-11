‘Telangana Mahila Shakti’ to transform lives of self-help group members

March 11, 2024 05:02 am | Updated March 12, 2024 03:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government is set to transform the lives of 63.86 lakh members of self-help groups (SHGs) in the State from mere participants to prosperous entrepreneurs under a new initiative called ‘Telangana Mahila Shakti’. This ambitious scheme aims to propel the erstwhile Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP)’s self help groups (SHGs) towards a brighter future.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch this new scheme in the presence of a gathering of thousands of SHG members at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on March 12, according to official sources. The initiative comes on the heels of past grievances, with the previous government led by BRS alleged to have failed to uphold promises of interest-free loans, leaving a staggering ₹ 3,750 crore in arrears. To prevent a recurrence of such setbacks, the government is rolling out a zero-interest loan scheme, coupled with provisions for timely reimbursement of interest every six months.

In a gesture of support, loans held by deceased members of SHGs will be waived, backed by the implementation of a special loan insurance scheme. Furthermore, all 63.86 lakh women in the SHGs will benefit from a ₹ 5 lakh life insurance coverage, providing a safety net for their families.

In a bid to fuel economic development, the government has allocated ₹ 5,000 crore in loans to 5,000 villages across the State in the first year. Additionally, plans are underway to establish special ‘mini-industrial parks’ in each Assembly constituency, catering specifically to women entrepreneurs.

Telangana’s SHGs stand as the second highest in the country in availing bank linkage loans, a testament to their potential for growth and development. Moreover, efforts are underway to identify the interests of women and provide tailored skill training programmes, with an emphasis on economic empowerment and employment generation. Initiatives such as sewing uniforms for students and police, manufacturing sanitary napkins, and deploying mini-solar units are in the pipeline.

To promote these locally made products, special branding on the lines of Golconda and Lepakshi are being introduced, ensuring recognition and market access for SHG-produced goods.