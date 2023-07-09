Telangana, Maharashtra socially, culturally aligned: KCR

July 09, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

BRS national president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that Telangana and Maharashtra are maintaining ‘Roti Beti’ bond and there is a resemblance between the people of two States, which maintains border of thousand kilometres, in keeping up social relations and cultural association from the beginning. He said that it is a delightful moment that the BRS is expanding across the country from Maharashtra.

Mr. Rao called upon the people of Maharashtra to lead the State on the path of progress with the same spirit Telangana developed and achieved targets in the welfare during the last nine years. He said that Telangana has become a role model for the country. He was addressing leaders from Solapur, Nagpur and other areas who joined the party at Pragathi Bhavan on July 8.

‘’The current politics in India is running after positions. Leaders are switching to other parties for posts and positions. People are closely watching the political developments in Maharashtra,” said Mr. Rao adding that the country belongs to the youth and youth should think towards bringing a qualitative change in the country. “Development is possible only with a transformed India and the responsibility of mobilising people’ support rests mainly on the youth. Get inspiration from Bhagat Singh and Alluri Sitarama Raju and become partners in making people aware,” he told the youth.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the BRS party, which is moving fast with the slogan of “ Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar’‘, will expand across the country including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra. The CM appealed to people to visit Telangana and study the development taking place in every sector, mainly irrigation.