Telangana LPG distributors association donates ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund  for flood relief

The Telangana LPG Distributors Association (TLDA) donated ₹5 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund towards flood relief, TLDA said in a release on Saturday. TLDA president K. Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the cheque to Minister for Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in the presence of Advisor to the Government of Telangana Harkara Venugopala Rao and association leaders J. Sricharan, J. Aialy Reddy and Subash Rao. TLDA also thanked the government for the launch and implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, which, it said, significantly benefited all below poverty line (BPL) LPG consumers across the State by providing affordable cooking gas at ₹500 a cylinder, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the release.