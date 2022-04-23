Telangana lost its honour, only KCR’s family prevailing: Kishan

Union Minister says he is ready for debate on any issue

Union Minister of State for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has said that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stone for expansion of road network in the State worth ₹ 10,000 crore in Hyderabad on April 29.

The programme of Mr. Gadkari was finalised only after a month’s relentless efforts, Mr. Reddy told a press conference.

Alleging that the honour of Telangana was lost in the rule of TRS while the honour of KCR’s family upheld, Mr. Kishan Reddy said mud slugging has increased only after TRS defeat at Huzurabad and the TRS has been feeling insecure since then.

Responding to the criticism on allotment of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Gujarat, the UN has taken the decision as there was Ayurvedic University in that state. He has wondered why the State Government had failed to allocate site for Science City or Komuram Bheem museum despite repeated communications.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that from the beginning the Centre was clear on paddy procurement and said that only raw rice would be procured and wondered what happened to the threat of ripples that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Misters had spoken of at New Delhi after holding a dharna there. “We are ready to buy raw rice till the last grain as per the agreement reached with the State Government,” he clarified adding that the amount to procurement has increased from ₹ 3,400 crore to ₹26,600 crore.

Stating that the Centre has proposed seven textile parks in the country, the Minister wanted to know whether the State has responded so far in this regard. He said there was no Cabinet decision or legislation yet on meters to agricultural pumpsets though the TRS had been showing an accusing finger at the Centre in this regard.

The Minister said that humiliating treatment to the Governor is not acceptable stating that: “Persons may change but the system will be there. It must be honoured.”