Telangana logs over 700 new dengue cases in four days, total cases surpass 5000

Telangana has witnessed a surge in dengue cases, with over 700 new cases reported in four days. According to data released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the total number of dengue cases in the State reached 5,372 as of August 25. This marks a sharp uptick from the 4,648 cases recorded as on August 21, adding 724 cases between August 22 and August 25.

The highest number of cases has been recorded in Hyderabad, with 1,852 cases, followed by Suryapet (471), Medchal Malkajgiri (426), Khammam (375), Nalgonda (315), Nizamabad (286), Rangareddy (232), Jagtial (185), Sangareddy (160), and Warangal (110).

“The department has conducted tests on 81,932 sample as of August 25, resulting in a positivity rate of 6.5%. The months of August and September usually see a rise in the cases due to heavy rains and increasing vector density,” Director of Public Health and Family Welfare B. Ravinder Nayak said.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya cases are also on the rise this year. On August 21, the State had recorded 106 cases; however, this number has since increased to 152 as of August 25, reflecting a rise of 46 cases in four days. High-risk districts for Chikungunya include Hyderabad (61 cases), Wanaparthy (17 cases), and Mahabubnagar (19 cases). A total of 2,673 samples have been tested, with a positivity rate of 5%.

Malaria

Meanwhile, there has been a slight increase in malaria cases. On August 21, the state reported 188 cases, which rose to 191 by August 25. The total number of samples tested stands at 23.19 lakh, with a positivity rate of 0.008%.

Fever cases

The Health department has been actively conducting fever surveys. As of August 25, the department has visited 1.42 crore households, screened 4.4 crore individuals, and identified 2.65 lakh fever cases, as per data from DPH.

