Telangana logs over 200 COVID cases for second day in a row

June 16, 2022 00:13 IST

For the second consecutive day, the State recorded more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 within a 24-hour period. While 219 infections were recorded on Tuesday, the number fell marginally to 205 on Wednesday

The daily caseload has been gradually increasing in the State from the beginning of the month. The daily testing has been ramped up. From the usual 10,000-15,000 samples a day, over 20,000 samples were tested on Tuesday (22,662) and Wednesday (21,070).

Of the 205 new infections, 132 were from Hyderabad, 39 from Rangareddy and 10 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

The active caseload has now climbed to 1,401.